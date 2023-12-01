Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Plum

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Plum targets Greece with Eurobank backing

Plum targets Greece with Eurobank backing

UK-based smart money app Plum has secured a €10 million minority equity investment from Greece's Eurobank as part of a strategic partnership in the region.

Having established itself in the UK, Plum is now active in 10 European markets, with 1.8 million users.

The firm is now targeting Greece and south-eastern Europe by teaming up with Eurobank to offer a fully digital wallet focused on digital savings and investments, aiming for 700,000 active users there by the end of 2027.

Eurobank's investment comes in two tranches, with €5 million already provided and another €5 million coming as part of a €15 million funding round set for early next year.

Having doubled its revenue in the past year, Plum says the partnership and fundraise aims to bring the firm to profitability by early 2025.

Victor Trokoudes, CEO, Plum, says: "Many people are continuing to struggle with cost of living challenges, and need help to build their financial resilience. The Plum app is uniquely designed to address this through automation and AI. Now we want to push further, winning in the European market with the support of Eurobank."

Related Companies

Plum

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC customers hit by mobile banking outage

  2. HSBC names executive team for new embedded finance fintech

  3. OCC&#39;s former Chief Fintech Officer had CV full of falsehoods - report

  4. Christine Lagarde&#39;s son burned by crypto speculation

  5. Lloyds Bank launches in-app passport scanning for customer onboarding

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?