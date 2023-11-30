Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ECB further delays deadline for launch of unified collateral management platform

ECB further delays deadline for launch of unified collateral management platform

The European Central Bank has further delayed the launch of its new collateral management system, shifting the deadline from April 2024 to November 2024.

Originally scheduled for introduction this month, the ECB in December last year pushed back the date to April to mitigate the impact of the rescheduled launch of T2, the Eurosystem’s new real-time gross settlement system and central liquidity management model, which itself was postponed by four months on 20 October 2022.

The central bank says the latest delay was taken to give users more time to complete testing of the ECMS functionalities in a stable environment

The new collateral management system (ECMS) will be a unified system for managing assets used as collateral in Eurosystem credit operations. It will replace the existing individual systems of the euro area national central banks.

In a statement, the ECB says: "The additional time will ensure greater system stability and user readiness, as well as facilitate a smooth migration to the new platform. The Eurosystem will continue to support users throughout the testing execution phase to help ensure that sufficient progress is made and that all milestones are reached in time for the new launch date."

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023

Trending

Related News
ECB delays launch of unified collateral management platform
/payments

ECB delays launch of unified collateral management platform

Trending

  1. HSBC customers hit by mobile banking outage

  2. HSBC names executive team for new embedded finance fintech

  3. OCC&#39;s former Chief Fintech Officer had CV full of falsehoods - report

  4. Christine Lagarde&#39;s son burned by crypto speculation

  5. Klarna receives UK approval to offer credit and payments products

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?