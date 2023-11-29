Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mastercard joins $65m funding round for Paysend

Mastercard has made a strategic investment in Paysend as part of a $65 million funding round for the UK-based international money transfer player.

The investment comes on the heels of a deal between Mastercard and Paysend to make cross-border payments simpler for SMEs.

Existing investors, including Infravia Growth Capital, One Peak, and Hermes GPE Innovation Fund, also participated in the funding round.

Paysend also has a deal with TelevisaUnivision, the world’s largest Spanish language media company to target the USA-Latin America money-transfer corridors Paysend's advertising will be featured on TelevisaUnivision's network for the next three years.

Ronnie Millar, CEO, Paysend, says: "This significant investment is a testament to the strength of Paysend's vision: to build the best-in-class cross-borders solution for businesses and consumers, making money transfer simple for everyone."

