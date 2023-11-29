Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore Citi JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Payments Predictions Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MAS chief rubbishes private crypto in speech

MAS chief rubbishes private crypto in speech

Private cryptocurrencies have failed the basic test of digital money and are likely to be in decline in the near future

This is the view of Ravi Menon, retiring head of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) who belives he is not the only one on the way out. 

In a speech at an event hosted by Hong Kong's central bank, Menon  echoed comments he made earlier this month at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023 where he outlined the three basic failings of private crypto. Firstly, they have "miserably failed the test of money because they can't keep value".

In addition, their prices are subject to sharp speculative swings and many investors in cryptocurrencies have suffered significant losses.

Despite the savage criticism of private crypto, Menon was more positive about the potential of stablecoins and tokenisation.

The regulator has recently granted in-house approval to three firms issuing stablecoins – StraitsX SGD Issuance, StraitsX USD Issuance and Paxos Digital Singapore.

Meanwhile, the regulator's Project Guardian initiative has launched a number of pilots around tokenisation with partners such as Citi, JP Morgan and asset manager Apollo

 

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore Citi JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Payments Predictions Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023

Trending

Related News
MAS kickstarts new round of asset tokenization pilots
/crypto

MAS kickstarts new round of asset tokenization pilots

MAS and Google Cloud collaborate on generative AI
/cloud

MAS and Google Cloud collaborate on generative AI

Singapore's MAS opens ESG Impact Hub

06 Oct 2022

Trending

  1. HSBC customers hit by mobile banking outage

  2. UK funds given green light for tokenisation

  3. OCC&#39;s former Chief Fintech Officer had CV full of falsehoods - report

  4. HSBC names executive team for new embedded finance fintech

  5. Christine Lagarde&#39;s son burned by crypto speculation

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?