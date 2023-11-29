UK's Paymentsense scores Irish e-money licence

UK-based PaymentSense is entering the Irish market under the Dojo trading name after securing an e-money licence from the country's central bank.

Dojo, which provides merchants with card terminals for contactless payments, already has a presence in Ireland. But the new licence lets the firm expand its service offering to cover e-money services joining the likes of Stripe, Square and SumUp.



Dojo serves over 150,000 UK businesses and reported revenues of of €278 million in the fiscal year ending 31 March.



With Ireland as its European headquarters, the company is now looking to expand its horizons and eventually spread across the EU.



John Irwin, CEO, Paymentsense Ireland, says: "Our success in the UK, built on customer obsession and innovative technology, will now extend to Ireland and other EU countries in the future.”