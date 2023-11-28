Barclays to cut 900 UK jobs - union

Barclays is preparing to cut 900 jobs in the UK, according to union Unite, which has branded the decision "disgraceful".

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham accuses the bank of making the cost-cutting move to "further boost its massive profits".



Barclays made pre-tax profits pf £6.4 billion for the first nine months of the year.



A Barclays spokesperson says: "As we said in October at Q3 results, we are taking a number of actions to simplify and reshape the business, improve service, and deliver higher returns.



"This includes changes to our headcount as management layers are reduced and the Group improves its technology and automation capabilities."



Last week, Reuters reported that the bank was planning to cut up to 2000 jobs, mostly in back office roles, in an effort to make £1 billion in savings.

