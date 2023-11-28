Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA sets out greenwashing rules

FCA sets out greenwashing rules

The Financial Conduct Authority has moved to clamp down on greenwashing by putting in place sustainability disclosure requirements and an investment labels regime.

The UK watchdog first outlined plans for a package of measures to improve the trust and transparency of sustainable investment products and minimise greenwashing a year ago. Now, after receiving industry feedback, it has confirmed that the rules will come into effect next year.

From the end of May, an anti-greenwashing rule for all authorised firms will make sure sustainability-related claims are fair, clear and not misleading. In July, product labels will be introduced to help investors understand what their money is being used for, based on clear sustainability goals and criteria. Then, in December, naming and marketing rules for asset managers come into effect so products cannot be described as having a positive impact on sustainability when they don’t.

Sacha Sadan, director, ESG,, FCA, says: "We’re putting in place a simple, easy to understand regime so investors can judge whether funds meet their investment needs - this is a crucial step for consumer protection as sustainable investment grows in popularity.

"By improving trust in the sustainable investment market, the UK will be able to maintain its position at the forefront of sustainable finance, and capture the benefits of being a leading international centre of investment."

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook[Upcoming Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC customers hit by mobile banking outage

  2. UK funds given green light for tokenisation

  3. Fidelity National Financial services disrupted by cyber incident

  4. OCC&#39;s former Chief Fintech Officer had CV full of falsehoods - report

  5. UK should tap open banking to take on card schemes - govt-commissioned review

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?