wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
Prosper

Wealthtech Prosper launches crowdfunding campaign

Prosper, the UK wealthtech founded by Tandem and Nutmeg alumni, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube.

Prosper is looking to emulate the likes of Wise in foreign currency exchange by undercutting the fees levied by wealth managers and offering high-interest bearing returns on balances. Opened for founding members just months ago, it already offers SIPP, ISA and general investment accounts.

The brainchild of Tandem vets Ricky Knox and Nick Perrett and Nutmeg COO Phil Bungey, the firm has already raised £3.2 million in pre-seed backing from a host of fintech founders, including Monzo's Tom Blomfield and Capital One's Matt Cooper.

Says CEO Perrett: "It’s time that the people who help you with your money are motivated to keep more in your pocket, not theirs. For too long fees have been too high and hidden, with language and technology unengaging and antiquated."

Now, Prosper is launching early access to its crowdfunding campaign, inviting the public to invest between £118 and £500,000.

