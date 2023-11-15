Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Kroo

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Kroo breezes past &#163;1 million crowdfund target

Kroo breezes past £1 million crowdfund target

Digital bank Kroo has exceeded its £1 million crowdfunding target within hours of opening its campaign on CrowdCube.

Shares were offered at £2.04 a piece for 0.83% in equity of the UK-based bank valued at £120M. The initial £1 million target was breached thanks to over 1,400 investors contributing on average £1,329.

With eleven days still to go the campaign is continuing to attract new investors, with the total raised currently standing at £1.357 million.

Since securing its full UK banking licence in 2022, Kroo has opened 145,000 accounts, and grown faster than any other new bank with £765 million in deposits.

The startup has already raised £72 million and in September confirmed that it had begun approaching investors for another £70 million round.

Andrea De Gottardo, CEO of Kroo, says: “We’re thrilled to have reached and exceeded our crowdfunding target. Our approach to banking promises no more teaser deals or ‘hidden’ terms and conditions, just fair and transparent banking that is rewarding all the time. Our goal is to reach the maximum crowdfunding investment in the UK to continue to take on bigger banks."

Related Companies

Kroo

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023

Trending

Related News
Digital bank Kroo launches crowdfunding campaign
/retail

Digital bank Kroo launches crowdfunding campaign

Kroo bids for £70 million Series C funding round
/startups

Kroo bids for £70 million Series C funding round

Startup digital bank Kroo launches 2% interest bearing current account

05 Dec 2022

Kroo scores full UK banking licence

27 Jun 2022

UK neobank Kroo raises £26 million

31 May 2022

UK neobank Kroo receives banking licence

17 Aug 2021

Trending

  1. EU agrees game-changing deal for instant payments

  2. JPM Coin launches programmable payments

  3. Revolut raises monthly fees for premium customers

  4. Visa launches AI advisory practice

  5. TrueLayer brings open banking payments to Shopify

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?