Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander Lynx

Channels

Retail banking Security Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Automated teller machines and network services Cards E-commerce Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lynx raises $18m for AI-powered fraud fighting tech

Lynx raises $18m for AI-powered fraud fighting tech

LYnx, a Madrid-based firm using AI to detect and prevent fraud and financial crimes, has raised $!8 million in Seres A funding.

The round was led by Forgepoint Capital, with the participation of existing shareholder and client Banco Santander.

Created 20 years ago by Carlos Santa Cruz, a computer scientist and AI expert who now serves as CTO, Lynx applies advanced AI and machine learning to prevent digital fraud and combat money laundering by predicting and detecting behavioral patterns and delivering risk scores in real time and at enterprise scale.

Its technology is used by financial institutions including Santander and Brazil's Cielo and can help prevent fraud for cards, digital banking, e-commerce, branches and ATMs

The investment will fund Lynx’s global expansion and further the development of the company’s integrated fraud and AML platform.

Related Companies

Banco Santander Lynx

Channels

Retail banking Security Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Automated teller machines and network services Cards E-commerce Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?[On-Demand Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?

Trending

Trending

  1. JPM Coin launches programmable payments

  2. Revolut raises monthly fees for premium customers

  3. Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas lead &#163;77.7 million investment in Fnality

  4. TrueLayer brings open banking payments to Shopify

  5. IBM on how banks are starting to embrace generative AI

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?