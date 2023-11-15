Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) OneMarketData

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cloud Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA taps OneMarketData for market surveillance

FCA taps OneMarketData for market surveillance

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has picked OneMarketData for the provision of a new cloud-based market surveillance and visualisation system.

OneMarketData beat out competition from 14 other providers to win a tender process with its OneTick Surveillance offering.

It will provide the regulator with new tools to detect and investigate market anomalies, finding potential cases of insider dealing and market manipulation, and monitors for market disruption in real time.

The system - used by asset managers, retail brokers, banks, market makers, market operators and regulators - includes global equities, options, futures, and FX market data. It allows users to triage alerts in browser-based dashboards and design custom compliance workflows.

Dermot Harriss, SVP, regulatory solutions, OneMarketData, says: "The service we’ve built for them is secure, programmable, will dynamically scale to meet increasing market volumes, and will allow the FCA to adapt to new risks to the integrity of our financial markets."

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) OneMarketData

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cloud Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better[Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better

Trending

Trending

  1. EU agrees game-changing deal for instant payments

  2. Banks look to fintechs to stave off threat from Big Tech

  3. JPM Coin launches programmable payments

  4. Revolut raises monthly fees for premium customers

  5. Visa launches AI advisory practice

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?