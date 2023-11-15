FCA taps OneMarketData for market surveillance

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has picked OneMarketData for the provision of a new cloud-based market surveillance and visualisation system.

OneMarketData beat out competition from 14 other providers to win a tender process with its OneTick Surveillance offering.



It will provide the regulator with new tools to detect and investigate market anomalies, finding potential cases of insider dealing and market manipulation, and monitors for market disruption in real time.



The system - used by asset managers, retail brokers, banks, market makers, market operators and regulators - includes global equities, options, futures, and FX market data. It allows users to triage alerts in browser-based dashboards and design custom compliance workflows.



Dermot Harriss, SVP, regulatory solutions, OneMarketData, says: "The service we’ve built for them is secure, programmable, will dynamically scale to meet increasing market volumes, and will allow the FCA to adapt to new risks to the integrity of our financial markets."