Co-branded card provider Imprint bags $75 million funding round

Co-branded credit card provider Imprint has raised $75 million in Series B funding.

The new equity round was led by Ribbit Capital, with significant participation from Thrive Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and Moore Specialty Credit.



Imprint has raised a total of $127 million since inception in 2020. Late Show host James Corden and former Goldman chief Lloyd Blankfein joined Thrive Capital and Stripe in a $38 million funding round for the Irish founded company in November 2021. That followed on from a $14 million seed round in January of that year.



Imprint partners with brands from across the world to design, launch, and manage customised co-branded credit cards and reward programmes. The firm has been taking on legacy banks in the grocery and travel market, picking up contracts with the likes of H-E-B, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Westgate Resorts.



The company says it will use the new funding to extend its technology stack to multiple new vertical markets over the next six months.



"Imprint is the modern alternative to legacy banks in the co-branded credit card market," says Daragh Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Imprint. "We are proud to help great brands create deeper relationships with their customers and drive more customer loyalty. This additional funding further strengthens our balance sheet and empowers us to continue to scale our existing programmes and launch new programmes."