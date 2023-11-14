Tenity buys startup accelerator Hackquarters

Tenity, an early-stage investor in fintech and insurtech firms that has also built up an "innovation ecosystem", has acquired Hackquarters, a startup accelerator with a strong presence in fintech.

The deal sees Tenity add hubs in London and Istanbul to its bases in Switzerland, Singapore, the Nordics and Baltics, and Spain, giving it a footprint across Europe, Mena and Apac.



The combined company works with close to 70 corporate partners, 1100+ alumni startups with $1 billion combined funding raised, 150+ startup programmes run, and a 1000+ strong mentor network.



It promises to present startups with greater opportunities and a broader geographic canvas. Corporates will benefit from an enhanced partner network and a vast startup ecosystem. Meanwhile, investors can anticipate a surge in deal flow, says Tenity.



Andreas Iten, CEO, Tenity. "With the acquisition of Hackquarters, we see a remarkable opportunity to create additional value for our ecosystem and partners. Together, we can create synergies across geographies, foster knowledge transfer, and generate a powerful network effect."



