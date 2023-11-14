Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tenity

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Insurance Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tenity buys startup accelerator Hackquarters

Tenity buys startup accelerator Hackquarters

Tenity, an early-stage investor in fintech and insurtech firms that has also built up an "innovation ecosystem", has acquired Hackquarters, a startup accelerator with a strong presence in fintech.

The deal sees Tenity add hubs in London and Istanbul to its bases in Switzerland, Singapore, the Nordics and Baltics, and Spain, giving it a footprint across Europe, Mena and Apac.

The combined company works with close to 70 corporate partners, 1100+ alumni startups with $1 billion combined funding raised, 150+ startup programmes run, and a 1000+ strong mentor network.

It promises to present startups with greater opportunities and a broader geographic canvas. Corporates will benefit from an enhanced partner network and a vast startup ecosystem. Meanwhile, investors can anticipate a surge in deal flow, says Tenity.

Andreas Iten, CEO, Tenity. "With the acquisition of Hackquarters, we see a remarkable opportunity to create additional value for our ecosystem and partners. Together, we can create synergies across geographies, foster knowledge transfer, and generate a powerful network effect."

Related Companies

Tenity

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Insurance Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better[Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better

Trending

Trending

  1. EU agrees game-changing deal for instant payments

  2. Banks look to fintechs to stave off threat from Big Tech

  3. JPM Coin launches programmable payments

  4. CFPB proposes oversight of Big Tech digital wallets

  5. Visa launches AI advisory practice

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?