Alphabet dissolves Robinhood stake

Google parent Alphabet has dissolved its stake in stock trading app Robinhood.

Alphabet had already reduced its stake in Robinhood by nearly 90% but has now ditched the final 612,000-odd shares.



The Google parent is understood to have invested in Robinhood before it went public in 2021, betting on the startup as it rode the wave of a surge in retail investing.



It listed at $38 per share and saw its price hit more than $80 in the first few days of trading.



However, on Monday, the company was trading at just over eight dollars a share. Last week it missed third quarter revenue analyst predictions, with transaction revenue and monthly active user numbers both down.

