Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Cardeo

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Payments app Cardeo shuts down

Payments app Cardeo shuts down

UK payments app Cardeo is closing its doors after failing to find fresh investment to keep the firm afloat.

Established in 2020, Cardeo used open banking data to consolidate consumer credit card debt. Users of the app could set repayment targets and receive alerts when monthly bills were due. The company made its money by offering credit lines that undercut the interest charged to customer cards.

In a statement on its website, the firm says: "Unfortunately, we have not been able to secure the investment required to continue as a business. Our mobile app will shut down on 9 November 2023."

Customers have been advised to make alternative arrangements for repaying their credit cards as it will no longer be possible to make payments through the Cardeo app.

Related Companies

Cardeo

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2024[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2024

Trending

Trending

  1. EU agrees game-changing deal for instant payments

  2. Bank staff receive jail terms over &#163;1 million fraud

  3. Banks look to fintechs to stave off threat from Big Tech

  4. NatWest gives chatbot Cora a human feel with generative AI

  5. SNB moves CBDC into production on SIX Digital Exchange

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?