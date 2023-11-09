Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa launches AI advisory practice

Visa launches AI advisory practice

Visa has launched an advisory practice to help clients unlock the potential of artificial intelligence.

The payments giant says it will offer firms access to AI expertise it has built up over 30 years and billions of dollars of investment.

The AI Advisory Practice taps into Visa Consulting & Analytics' global network of over 1000 consultants, data scientists and product experts in 75 offices on six continents to help clients understand the AI landscape, including the potential role of generative AI.

VCA offers a range of services that guide clients through their AI journey, from initial discovery and planning to implementation, grounded in foundational strategy, capability assessment, and model design.

The firm says that this collaborative approach will help clients define their own responsible AI strategy and use the technology more effectively to meet their business goals, such as market expansion, product design, customer acquisition, engagement improvement, and authorisation and fraud optimisation.

Carl Rutstein, global head, advisory services, Visa, says "AI is not just reshaping industries worldwide - it's revolutionizing them, and the payments sector is at the forefront of this transformation.

"Visa doesn’t just use AI to help improve payment experiences - our Advisory business is also harnessing it to empower our clients to grow and redefine how they serve their own customers through acquisition, engagement, retention, and risk management.”

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better[Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better

Trending

Trending

  1. EU agrees game-changing deal for instant payments

  2. Bank staff receive jail terms over &#163;1 million fraud

  3. Revolut hires former Deutsche Bank regulatory lead as UK CEO

  4. NatWest gives chatbot Cora a human feel with generative AI

  5. Banks look to fintechs to stave off threat from Big Tech

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?