Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Black Ore

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wealth management Wholesale banking

Keywords

Accounting Insurance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
AI fintech Black Ore emerges from stealth with $60m

AI fintech Black Ore emerges from stealth with $60m

Black Ore, a startup developing AI tools for financial services firms, has emerged from stealth with $60 million in financing led by a16z and Oak HC/FT, with participation from a host of big-name angel investors.

Founded by Fundbox founder Eyal Shinar and former CME Group R&D lead Pavel Kapovski, Black Ore has built an AI and automation platform to accelerate core workflows for financial services businesses and simplify the experience for their clients.

The firm says its technology makes financial services professionals more productive, freeing them up to add more strategic value to clients, accelerate their businesses’ revenue growth and expand profitability.

“When highly educated financial services professionals have to spend their time and resources on high-volume data entry and admin work, with little time left for strategic human thinking, industry innovation is sorely needed," says Shinar.

As part of the firm's emergence from stealth, it has unveiled its flagship product, Tax Autopilot, which combines proprietary AI technology with federal and state tax codes and regulations to simplify the tax preparation and review process for Certified Public Accountants and accounting firms.

Future product offerings will target wealth management, financial advisory and planning, insurance services, and more.

The funding round was joined by General Catalyst, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Trust Ventures, LionBird, SciFiVC, and SV Angel. Tech executives and angels also contributed, including former Citi CEO Vikram Pandit, ex Thomson Reuters boss Tom Glocer, PayPal founder Max Levchin, and Marqeta CEO Jason Gardner.

Related Companies

Black Ore

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wealth management Wholesale banking

Keywords

Accounting Insurance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Embedded Finance: Streamlining Payments with Commerce[Webinar] Embedded Finance: Streamlining Payments with Commerce

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC becomes first bank in the world to offer tokenised gold

  2. HSBC tests tokenised deposit platform for global treasury payments

  3. European Payments Initiative closes acquisition of iDeal and Payconiq

  4. Bank staff receive jail terms over &#163;1 million fraud

  5. Revolut hires former Deutsche Bank regulatory lead as UK CEO

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?