Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of Montreal

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BMO launches personal finance hub

BMO launches personal finance hub

BMO has launched a digital hub where customers can access personal finance advice and guidance as well as tools to help them budget and set money targets.

The Real Financial Progress Hub is designed to help users save, budget for goals, plan for the future, and understand how to build and sustain credit.

Customers also get access to a quarterly indicator of how consumers feel about their personal finances and whether they are making financial progress

Paul Dilda, head, US consumer strategy, BMO, says: "For the first time, our customers can explore any financial goal and even multiple goals at once - whether it's budgeting, saving, homebuying, retiring, building credit and more - from one easy-to-navigate digital platform.

We have brought all of our personal finance resources into one convenient spot to make financial progress easier."

Related Companies

Bank of Montreal

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk[On-Demand Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC becomes first bank in the world to offer tokenised gold

  2. HSBC tests tokenised deposit platform for global treasury payments

  3. European Payments Initiative closes acquisition of iDeal and Payconiq

  4. Bank staff receive jail terms over &#163;1 million fraud

  5. Revolut hires former Deutsche Bank regulatory lead as UK CEO

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?