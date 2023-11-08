BMO launches personal finance hub

BMO has launched a digital hub where customers can access personal finance advice and guidance as well as tools to help them budget and set money targets.

The Real Financial Progress Hub is designed to help users save, budget for goals, plan for the future, and understand how to build and sustain credit.



Customers also get access to a quarterly indicator of how consumers feel about their personal finances and whether they are making financial progress



Paul Dilda, head, US consumer strategy, BMO, says: "For the first time, our customers can explore any financial goal and even multiple goals at once - whether it's budgeting, saving, homebuying, retiring, building credit and more - from one easy-to-navigate digital platform.



We have brought all of our personal finance resources into one convenient spot to make financial progress easier."