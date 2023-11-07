Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Mastercard

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard simulates e-HKD for multi-token pilot trials

Mastercard simulates e-HKD for multi-token pilot trials

Mastercard has demonstrated how commercial bank rails could drive adoptions of Central Bank Digital Currencies as part of trials of an e-HK CBDC programme.

The pilot used the Mastercard Multi-Token Network to settle Web3 transactions involving decentralized applications and digital assets, such as NFTs. The pilot also showcased the potential for funding and settlement in and out of Web3 marketplaces via a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), such as e-HKD in the future.

For the tests, Mastercard simulated a full lifecycle of the hypothetical e-HKD, from minting and distribution to spend and redemption within its sandbox environment. In addition, the pilot simulated conditionality to ensure the quality and successful delivery of the physical item purchased using smart contracts.

Mastercard's Multi-Token Network, was introduced in June 2023 as a testbed for developing live pilots of more efficient payment and commerce applications using blockchain technology.

Sandeep Malhotra, executive vice president, products & innovation, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, says: “What’s exciting about this pilot is that it demonstrated the ability to use digital currencies across multiple platforms, as well the potential to utilise existing commercial bank rails to drive overall adoption.

"It also showcased how aspects of the Mastercard Multi-Token Network could potentially be used to solve real-world pain points. In this case, we explored the safe and secure purchase of a physical luxury item with an associated NFT that represents its certificate of authenticity from an unknown party.”

Mastercard was one of 16 participants chosen by the HKMA in May 2023 to take part in the pilot scheme. The programme was designed to investigate e-HKD use cases in six categories: full-fledged payments, programmable payments, offline payments, tokenized deposits, settlement of Web3 transactions and settlement of tokenized assets.

Earlier this week, Mastercard rival Visa disclosed the findings of a pilot test of tokenised deposits for B2B payments with HSBC and Hang Seng Bank as part of trials of an e-HK CBDC programme.

Related Companies

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Mastercard

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance[On-Demand Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Trending

Related News
Visa trials tokenised deposits for e-HKD pilot programme
/crypto

Visa trials tokenised deposits for e-HKD pilot programme

Mastercard pilots tokenized bank deposits
/crypto

Mastercard pilots tokenized bank deposits

Hong Kong to lay the foundations for e-HKD

21 Sep 2022

Hong Kong publishes CBDC discussion paper

28 Apr 2022

Hong Kong takes first steps on CBDC journey

05 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. HSBC becomes first bank in the world to offer tokenised gold

  2. HSBC tests tokenised deposit platform for global treasury payments

  3. European Payments Initiative closes acquisition of iDeal and Payconiq

  4. Revolut hires former Deutsche Bank regulatory lead as UK CEO

  5. Bank staff receive jail terms over &#163;1 million fraud

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?