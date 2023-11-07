Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
Volante raises $66m

Volante raises $66m

Cloud payments fintech Volante Technologies has raised $66 million in a funding round led by Sixth Street Growth.

Wavecrest Growth Partners and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital joined the round, which brings Volante's total outside investment to $116 million since its first raise in 2020, which came after two decades of organic growth.

Volante's Payments-as-a-Service and underlying low-code platform process millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily. Real-time ready, API enabled, and ISO 20022 fluent, the firm's technology powers four of the top five global corporate banks, two of the world’s largest card networks, and 66% of US commercial deposits.

Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante, says: "This latest investment will further accelerate our product roadmap for our customers, particularly in global real-time payments, UK New Payments Architecture (NPA), and domestic and cross-border ISO 20022 modernization.

"It will also allow us to expand the reach of our Payments as a Service offering further into the mid-tier bank segment, especially in the US and Europe where FedNow Instant Payments, The Clearing House RTP, and Sepa Instant Payments, respectively, are driving the adoption of modern payments technology."

