Volante raises $66m

Cloud payments fintech Volante Technologies has raised $66 million in a funding round led by Sixth Street Growth.

Wavecrest Growth Partners and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital joined the round, which brings Volante's total outside investment to $116 million since its first raise in 2020, which came after two decades of organic growth.



Volante's Payments-as-a-Service and underlying low-code platform process millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily. Real-time ready, API enabled, and ISO 20022 fluent, the firm's technology powers four of the top five global corporate banks, two of the world’s largest card networks, and 66% of US commercial deposits.



Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante, says: "This latest investment will further accelerate our product roadmap for our customers, particularly in global real-time payments, UK New Payments Architecture (NPA), and domestic and cross-border ISO 20022 modernization.



"It will also allow us to expand the reach of our Payments as a Service offering further into the mid-tier bank segment, especially in the US and Europe where FedNow Instant Payments, The Clearing House RTP, and Sepa Instant Payments, respectively, are driving the adoption of modern payments technology."