Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Federal Reserve Board

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fed confirms plan to slash debit card fees

Fed confirms plan to slash debit card fees

The Federal Reserve has proposed lowering the debit interchange fees banks can charge merchants by nearly 30% and reviewing the cap every two years.

For the last 12 years, merchants have paid banks 21 cents plus 0.05% of the transaction cost for each debit card payment. There is also a one cent fraud prevention adjustment if issuers meet certain standards.

In 2021, interchange fees across all debit and general-use prepaid card transactions totalled $31.59 billion, an increase of 19.1% on 2020.

However, as the Fed notes, since 2011 costs incurred by issuers have "declined significantly".

Therefore, it is proposing reducing the base component to 14.4 cents and the ad valorem to 0.04% of the transaction, but raising the fraud prevention adjustment to 1.3 cents. This would lead to an overall decrease of about 28%.

The Fed then plans to update the cap every other year, directly linking it to data from the central bank's biennial survey of large debit card issuers.

The proposal now faces a comment period.

The National Retail Federation welcomed the "significant" reduction but says that it still does not match the falling costs for issuers.

"The Fed found the average cost was 7.7 cents per transaction and proposed a cap of up to 12 cents but settled on 21 cents after lobbying by banks," says a statement.

Related Companies

Federal Reserve Board

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Trending

Trending

  1. Worldline shares halve on depressed outlook

  2. Sepa payment schemes ISO 20022 migration delayed

  3. Former JP Morgan exec brings refund payments startup out of stealth

  4. Curve issues first credit card

  5. BBVA consolidates tech firms into one new company

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy