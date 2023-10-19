Globacap raises $21m to digitise private capital markets

Globacap, a technology firm working to digitise and automate the world’s $12 trillion private capital markets, has raised $21 million in Series B funding.

Moore Strategic Ventures, Cboe Global Markets, and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange joined the round.



Globacap says it wants to unleash the potential of private capital markets through digitisation and automation. Its workflow automation SaaS promises to bring public markets-like efficiency to private markets.



It streamlines processes from issuance, and ongoing administration, through to transferability and settlement of securities, reducing costs and improving efficiency for market intermediaries.



Launched six years ago, it now hosts 15 white labels for global institutions and an ecosystem that has managed over 70 private placements and completed over $350 million in secondary transactions of private assets, with automated settlement, and currently administers $14 billion of private securities.



The firm will use the new funding to ramp up its marketing and sales efforts, expand into new geographies and invest in developing its product.



Myles Milston, Globacap CEO, says: "Private capital markets are rapidly growing, but their opaque nature is holding them back from reaching their true potential. We are bringing public markets-like infrastructure to private capital markets to improve access, boost liquidity and remove administrative burdens."