News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
NAB partners with Greener to help small businesses reduce carbon emissions

National Australia Bank has commenced work with portfolio company Greener to help its small business clients reduce their carbon emissions.

Founded in 2022 and backed by NAB Ventures, Greener assists small businesses to create step-by-step climate action plans, reduce carbon emissions, cut costs and become more sustainable.

The roll out follows a pilot with 60 small business clients in early 2023.

NAB executive, business direct and small business, Ana Marinkovic says: "As Australia’s largest business bank, we’re acting to help inform our small business customers of the actions they can take to make a difference.

“With around one in five SMEs strongly intending to make an investment to improve the sustainability of their business over the next two years, it’s clear many are eager to cut their emissions while also reducing business costs."

Under the partnership NAB will promote to its small business clients the Greener for Business tool, which provides guidance on how to develop an action plan to reduce energy and waste, as well as improve electrification, packaging and logistics emissions. The online tool also features exclusive offers from suppliers to help save on costs and improve sustainability.

Greener Founder, Tom Ferrier says many Australian small businesses remain unaware of the potential savings they could make by reviewing their emissions and switching to more sustainable suppliers.

“There is a common misconception among small business that the sustainable option is the more expensive option," he says. "That’s why Greener has created a free, super easy platform that helps them save money and reduce emissions at the same time."

Elsewhere in Europe, Spanish bank Caixa is to offer SMEs a personalised advisory service aimed at tackling challenges such as decarbonisation and environmental improvement. With this in mind, the bank has trained 150 expert managers of CaixaBank Business to further emphasise on the opportunities offered by sustainability as a driving force in their businesses.

