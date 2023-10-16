Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shifts digital system to Google Cloud

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank says it is already reaping the benefits of shifting its digital platform to Google Cloud.

Since moving to Google Cloud in May, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s new, fully automated, consumer facing digital banking application has seen deployment times for customer experience upgrades slashed to just 15 minutes and achieved 99.9 percent availability across its underlying cloud infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Google Kubernetes Engine has meant the bank can now scale down digital banking workload in off-peak periods to reduce cost and environmental footprint, and dynamically scale up to meet growing customer needs and demands on systems during peak usage times.

Andrew Cresp, CIO, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, says: “With this foundational work with Google Cloud now complete, we’re able to respond to customer needs faster.”

Alister Dias, VP, Google Cloud Australia & New Zealand, adds: “Building its digital banking system on Google Cloud enables Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to not just radically strengthen its customer value proposition at scale, but also take even bolder steps into digital experiences with confidence.”

