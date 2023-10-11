Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Goldman Sachs to take Q3 earnings hit on GreenSky sale

Goldman Sachs to take Q3 earnings hit on GreenSky sale

Goldman Sachs has agreed to sell BNPL-based home improvement lender GreenSky to a a consortium of institutional investors led by Sixth Street. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the sale will lead to a 19-cent-per-share hit to Goldman's third-quarter earnings.

The deal, set to close in the first quarter of 2024, includes the GreenSky technology platform and associated loan assets.

“This transaction demonstrates our continued progress in narrowing the focus of our consumer business,” says Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

Goldman has been looking to offload GreenSky, which it bought in 2021 for around $2 billion, for several months as part of its retreat from the consumer market.

In August the bank sold its Personal Financial Management unit to Creative Planning. It has also hived off digital bank Marcus and put the Apple credit card business into a new Platform Solutions unit alongside the firm's transaction banking operations.

In January it reported that the Platform Solutions unit made a pre-tax loss of $1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Sixth Street is joined in the consortium by funds and accounts managed by KKR, Bayview Asset Management, and CardWorks. The transaction includes significant support from PIMCO through an asset acquisition, as well as strategic financing from CPP Investments.

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?[Upcoming Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?

Trending

Trending

  1. Will Metro Bank be 2023’s next banking collapse?

  2. American Express to pilot biometrics at the online checkout

  3. FCA issues 146 alerts to non-compliant firms on first day of crypto asset promotion regime

  4. UK startup taps open banking technology to help people build their credit score

  5. Spanish banks road test &#39;digital euro&#39; on existing payment infrastructures

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024