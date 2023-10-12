CFPB takes aim at bank 'junk fees'

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is warning America's large banks about the practice of charging so-called junk fees for basic customer services like the provision of account information.

The advisory opinion comes as part of a wider crackdown on junk fees from the White House and relates to a 2010 federal law that says large banks and credit unions must provide complete and accurate account information when requested by accountholders.



The CFPB says that its market monitoring and public comments about large banks’ customer service, show that some providers charge customers for basic information that is critical to fix problems with their account or to manage their finances.



Among the junk fees identified are charges for sending paper statements - some of which are never printed or mailed; worthless add-on products for paid-off auto loans; and "sloppy" international money transfers.



The bureau says it is getting offending firms to refund $140 million to consumers, $120 million of which is for surprise overdraft fees and double-dipping on non-sufficient funds fees.



The CFPB is also set to propose a rule that, if finalised, would require financial companies to allow customers to safely, securely, and reliably send their banking transaction data to other companies and banks.



The proposal would make it easier for people to "break up with their bank, switch to banks with better offerings, and to manage accounts from multiple providers," says the White House.



CFPB director Rohit Chopra says: “While small relationship banks pride themselves on customer service, many large banks erect obstacle courses and impose junk fees to answer basic questions.



“While the biggest banks have abandoned the relationship banking model, federal law still requires them to answer certain customer inquiries completely, accurately, and in a timely manner.”