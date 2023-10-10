Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Starling Bank abolishes monthly fee for kids pocket money app

Starling Bank abolishes monthly fee for kids pocket money app

Starling Bank is to waive the £2 monthly fee for its Kite debit card and app for kids after conducting research which found that the UK is a nation of ‘baby bankers’ - with children as young as six already saving for cars (26%), university (19%) and even houses (18%).

The research was conducted by Mortar Research among 2,000 UK children aged 6-12 in September 2023. The study found that children receive an average of £6.10 each week in pocket money and that almost a third receive their pocket money directly to their bank.

The abolitoon of the monthly charge follows a series of updates made by Starling Bank to its children’s card and app, which includes KiteLink - a personalised digital link that friends and family can use to gift money to Kite customers instantly instead of sending cheques or cash.

As an added incentive, Starling also pays 3.25% AER interest on general account balances up to £5,000 for its adults’ Personal and Joint Current accounts, which include balances held in a child’s Kite Space.

Starling's move comes after NatWest in February also scrapped monthly fees on its Rooster Money prepaid kids’ debit cards.

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Trending

Related News
CBA hires gaming team to gamify kids money app Kit
/retail

CBA hires gaming team to gamify kids money app Kit

ABN Amro rolls out financial literacy app for kids
/retail

ABN Amro rolls out financial literacy app for kids

Natwest waives customer charges for pocket money cards

21 Feb

Lloyds Bank launches combined spending and savings account for kids

06 Oct 2022

Starling Bank launches Kite cards for kids

09 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. PayPal integrates with Apple Pay

  2. Will Metro Bank be 2023’s next banking collapse?

  3. American Express to pilot biometrics at the online checkout

  4. Revolut and Softbank agree share deal in battle for banking licence

  5. Samsung unveils card that can be physically tracked

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale