Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PayPal faces class-action suit claiming anticompetitive pricing rules

PayPal faces class-action suit claiming anticompetitive pricing rules

PayPal has been hit with a class-action lawsuit accusing the firm of anticompetitive "anti-steering" rules that leave consumers paying excess charges.

The suit, filed in California by consumers represented by law firm Hagens Berman, says that PayPal's anti-steering rules stifle competition against lower cost payment platforms like Stripe and Shopify.

The rules, written into user agreements that all merchants must sign to accept PayPal and Venmo payments, mean that retailers have to agree not to offer any discounts or inducements to persuade consumers to use other payment options that have a lower cost, say the attorney.

Merchants also cannot tell customers that other payment methods are more cost-effective or preferred, according to the complaint.

For example, says Hagens Berman, a merchant could charge $5.83 for a box of Kleenex when PayPal is used as the payment method, and less than $5.83 when the consumer paid with credit card or other payment. Or, a merchant could maintain the same $5.83 sticker price but provide consumers with a discount when they paid with a method other than PayPal or Venmo.

“Either way, the price differential would result in consumers paying lower all-in prices,” the lawsuit says.

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Build, Buy or Bust – The hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Build, Buy or Bust – The hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems[New Report] Build, Buy or Bust – The hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

Trending

Trending

  1. PayPal integrates with Apple Pay

  2. Lloyds Bank rolls out proof of identity app

  3. FCA probes Revolut over red-flag accounts - FT

  4. AI could lead to 3 1/2 day work week, predicts Jamie Dimon

  5. Revolut and Softbank agree share deal in battle for banking licence

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale