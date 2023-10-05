IeDigital buys Connect FSS

British digital banking software provider ieDigital has acquired US counterpart Connect FSS for an undisclosed fee.

IeDigital works with over 50 financial services businesses, including four of the UK's five biggest banks.



By acquiring digital banking SaaS outfit Connect FSS, the firm strengthens its international reach, particularly in the US credit union market.



The combined business will be led by ieDigital COE Jerry Young, with Connect FSS boss Grant Parry taking on the role of EVP, strategy.



Says Young: "We’re very excited about the growth opportunity this acquisition will bring.



"Joining forces with Connect FSS will enable us to support a broader range of customers in different geographies that we wouldn’t have otherwise been able to reach, and strengthen our technology with insight from our new colleagues in the US."