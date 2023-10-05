B2B payments startup getpaid raises $6 million with help from 'Tink mafia'

Getpaid, a European payments startup for marketplaces and platforms, has raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Nordic investor Inventure with participation from Picus Capital as well as high profile business angels from the payment and marketplace industry.

As the fintech sector catches its footing, there’s a growing 'Tink mafia' that’s increasing in influence after the 2021 €1.8 billion acquisition by Visa. Leading the round at Inventure was Gwen Sandberg, previously global head of SMB and growth at Tink and a former colleage of getpaid founder and CEO Cyrosch Kalateh.



Getpaid's mission is to eradicate the multiparty pain points that afflict typical B2B platforms. The firm takes charge of payment splits, fees, and commissions involving multiple parties and geographies, while enabling payout timings with integrated payment and finance operations.



“If a platform wants to offer invoice payments with net terms, cards, direct debits, split the payments across three different parties in different countries with different payout rules - and wants to make payment revenue by customer tiers. It should basically be just a few clicks," Gonzalo Ruiz, co-founder and CTO of getpaid. "That can only be done with platform tailored payments capabilities, innovative ways to use platforms’ aggregated data and utilisation of artificial intelligence. But not again with adding more people to your payment operations team to just reconcile and chase workarounds.”



Getpaid has already onboarded multiple live customers and closed additional contract representing more than €600 million of GMV across different B2B marketplaces and platforms.



The company has offices in Düsseldorf and Madrid and comprise of small team of veterans from Microsoft, Google, AmEx, Tink and Payvision.