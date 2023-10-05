Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Samsung unveils card that can be physically tracked

Samsung unveils card that can be physically tracked

A new Samsung American Express credit card lets South Korean customers track its physical location through the tech giant's SmartThings Find IoT platform.

Samsung has teamed up with KB Kookmin Card and AmEx on the IoT-capable card, which has SmartThings Find technology embedded within it.

This means that users can connect the card to their Galaxy smartphone to check its location via Bluetooth Low Energy at home or abroad and be notified when its i's a certain distance away.

Samsung says that the card will help users if their wallet is lost or stolen. Conversely, it will help find a lost phone linked to the card.

Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

