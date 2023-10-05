Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Finnish fintech Saldo makes move into banking services

Finnish fintech Saldo is gearing up to launch banking services in the country, beginning with a savings account.

Founded in 2006 to provide loans to consumers and SMEs, Saldo Bank has been working to transform to a full-scale digital bank since 2019.

In 2021, it secured an ECB special banking license and in September it also received the green light in Finland.

This month it will roll out its first banking product, a traditional term deposit account, with what Saldo claims is the highest interest rate on the market.

Jarkko Mäensivu, CEO, Saldo, says: "In the near future, we will offer new digital deposit and lending products. We aim to serve both consumer and business customers."

Meanwhile, the company is preparing for international expansion. Already offering term deposits and consumer loans in Lithuania, Saldo has moved into Germany and plans to enter Sweden next year.

