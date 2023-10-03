Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Weavr shuts down recently-acquired Comma app

Weavr shuts down recently-acquired Comma app

London-based embedded finance firm Weavr is shutting down Comma, the open banking payments app it acquired just months ago.

Weavr offers a set of plug-and-play APIs that make it simple for service sector companies to integrate with banking products and generate accounts, issue cards, or transfer funds.

In March, the firm bought Comma in order to add open banking software to its repertoire.

But, as Comma founder Tom Beckenham notes in a blog: "As part of our commitment to embedded finance, Weavr does not deliver any of its financial solutions directly to customers."

Therefore, the standalone Comma app will shut down at the end of November as the business becomes an API only offering.

On LinkedIn, Beckenham says the move "is going to leave a lot of customers disappointed, particularly in the accounting sector".

However, the underlying technology will remain part of the Weavr API offering and the Comma team will remain at the company.

