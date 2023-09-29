Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Interac Association Wealthsimple

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wealth management Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Canada&#39;s Interac broadens access to e-Transfer service

Canada's Interac broadens access to e-Transfer service

Canadian debit network Interac is broadening access to its e-Transfer service beyond regulated banks and credit unions, with Wealthsimple the first new player to join.

Interac e-Transfer lets Canadians send money directly from their bank accounts to the accounts of other consumers and businesses, using their email address or mobile number.

Since launch, federally regulated banks and provincially regulated credit unions have been eligible for participation in the service.

Under new rules, firs that are both Fintrac-regulated money service businesses and investment dealers regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization can apply to become participants.

Jeremy Wilmot, CEO, Interac, says: "By extending our trusted product and platform to new organizations, while maintaining high security standards, we will allow Canadian consumers and businesses to confidently transact in new ways."

Wealthsimple is the first such organisation to receive provisional approval to join the service as a participant.

Michael Katchen, Wealthsimple CEO, says: "We look forward to joining the Interac e-Transfer service as a participant and providing the millions of Canadians that choose Wealthsimple an even better money movement experience."

Related Companies

Interac Association Wealthsimple

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wealth management Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?[Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?

Trending

Trending

  1. Mercedes transforms car into payment device

  2. Apple soft launches UK open banking integration for iPhone Wallet

  3. Citi seeks global head of instant payments

  4. EPI dubs new digital wallet &#39;wero&#39;

  5. NatWest to build generative AI tools and expertise with AWS

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale