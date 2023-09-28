Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ECB experiments with ChatGPT-style AI

ECB experiments with ChatGPT-style AI

The European Central Bank is exploring the use of ChatGPT-like large-language models for things such as document analysis and software testing.

The ECB is "cautious" about the use of AI and is looking at questions of data privacy, legal constraints and ethical considerations, says chief services officer Myriam Moufakkir in a blog.

However: "By putting in place the appropriate governance, coordination, infrastructure and investment, we will pull together the various strands of our work on AI and accelerate its adoption across our organisation."

Among the possible uses of LLMs the central bank is exploring is the writing of initial drafts of code for experts for use in analysis and the testing of software. The models can also analyse, summarise and compare documents prepared by the banks the ECB supervise and help prepare summaries and draft briefings.

A large language model can also help improve texts, making the ECB’s communication easier to understand for the public. The bank already uses neural network machine translations to help communicate with European citizens in their mother tongues.

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Build, Buy or Bust – The hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems[New Report] Build, Buy or Bust – The hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

Trending

Trending

  1. Mercedes transforms car into payment device

  2. Apple soft launches UK open banking integration for iPhone Wallet

  3. Citi seeks global head of instant payments

  4. EPI dubs new digital wallet &#39;wero&#39;

  5. NatWest to build generative AI tools and expertise with AWS

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale