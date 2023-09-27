Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Atom Bank to measure climate impact on mortgage book

Atom Bank is to assess the climate risks of its mortgage book using profiling technology from Kamma.

Atom has pledged to become a carbon positive bank by 2035. The partnership with Kamma involves a deep review of the mortgage portfolio and the development of new propositions and products to benchmark and reduce emissions.

Kamma's product suite uses modelling, address matching and analytics to offer a view on the climate profile of UK property.

Commenting, Edward Twiddy, director of ESG at Atom bank says: “Too much lending has been done by banks that has not taken account of the impact we are having on the climate, and it is important that this is changing. As a digital bank, we will use the best technology available to ensure we accurately measure emissions, understand risk and then help our customers to reduce their bills, increase the value of their property and be ready for a zero carbon future."

