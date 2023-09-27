Wealthtech startup Vega emerges from stealth with $8 million equity investment

Vega, a UK wealthtech platform set up by a team of former executives from leading hedge funds, private equity firms, and fintech scale-ups, has launched with over $8 million in equity investment.

With Vega, users can build diversified portfolios covering both private asset classes such as private equity, venture capital, private credit, and real assets as well as public equities, fixed income, and commodities. The firm is also building a range of liquidity and financial planning tools for financial advisors.



“As a new generation of high-net-worth individuals emerges, we are building the financial products and technological infrastructure the wealth management industry needs to serve them,” says Alexis Augier, founder and CEO of Vega. “Our goal is to provide a unified wealth management platform that transforms the experience for end-users while equipping advisors with institutional-grade solutions.”



Vega’s founding team consists of financial experts from top investment firms like Elliott, Blackstone, KKR, and Goldman Sachs, along with product and engineering specialists from successful fintech scale-ups like Revolut and Trade Republic.



"Vega was born out of a personal frustration with the gap in sophistication between what we were witnessing working as institutional investors and the fragmented, mass-market private wealth solutions available to us personally,” says Alfonso Bauzá de Mirabó, co-founder and COO of Vega. “We assembled a team of people who not only share this experience but are also passionate about tackling this disparity and redefining wealth management. Vega’s unique approach is powered by our team’s complementary skills across investing and technology."



Vega is backed by Motive Ventures, Picus Capital, Citi Ventures, No Label Ventures, and over 60 angel investors from leading investment firms such as KKR, Blackstone, and Permira along with fintech executives with leadership experience at firms such as N26, Trade Republic, and Klarna.