Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

National Australia Bank (NAB)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NAB fined $1.4 million for unlawful fees

NAB fined $1.4 million for unlawful fees

National Australia Bank (NAB) has been fined $1.4 million ($2.1 million AUD) by the Australian Federal Court for charging customers periodic payments fees without a right to do so.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) stated that the bank wrongfully charged 2,888 personal account holders and 513 business accounts between January 2017 and July 2018. NAB charged these accounts on 74,593 occasions, taking $139,845 AUD.

Sarah Court, ASIC deputy chair, stated: "If systems have let customers down, we expect all financial institutions, especially our banks, to act quickly to reduce consumer harm.”

The bank has since repaid over $8.3 million AUD to the account holders unlawfully charged, acknowledging that “some customers were incorrectly charged for periodical payment fees several years ago" to Reuters.

ASIC previously sued NAB for overcharging customers for misplaced fees in 2021, stating that the bank wrongfully took funds from accounts from 2015 to 2019.

Related Companies

National Australia Bank (NAB)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Swift challenger RevTag

  2. Sibos 2023: Swift announces Wise partnership

  3. Sibos 2023: Wise and Swift move to put hero-villain narrative to bed

  4. International students using fintech to receive foreign money transfers - Revolut

  5. Mastercard and Saxo Bank team up for open banking account feature

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – the hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

Build, Buy or Bust – the hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale