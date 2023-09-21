Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Kraken

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

DeFi
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bit Trade sued by ASIC over design and distribution failures

Bit Trade sued by ASIC over design and distribution failures

Australia's corporate regulator has initiated civil proceedings against Bit Trade Pty Ltd for failing to comply with design and distribution obligations for its margin trading product.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) alleged that Bit Trade, the provider of the Kraken crypto exchange to Australian customers, did not make a target market determination before offering its margin trading product to Australian customers.

Design and distribution obligations (DDO) are legal requirements for firms that offer financial products in Australia, requiring products to be designed to meet the needs of customers and to be distributed in a targeted manner.

ASIC noted that Bit Trade provides credit to buy and sell certain crypto assets on the Kraken exchange, and customers are able to receive an extension of credit of up to five times the value of the assets they used as collateral. The regulator claimed that, since DDO began in October 2021, at least 1,160 customers had used Bit Trade’s margin trading product, incurring a total loss of about A$12.95 million (£6.74 million).

Despite being notified of the ASIC’s concerns in June 2022, the regulator alleged that Bit Trade has continued to offer the product without making the appropriate determinations. It is seeking declarations, pecuniary penalties and injunctions prohibiting Bit Trade's ongoing conduct.

Sarah Court, ASIC deputy chair, commented: "These proceedings should send a message to the crypto industry that products will continue to be scrutinised by ASIC to ensure they comply with regulatory obligations in order to protect consumers.”

Bit Trade has expressed surprise and disappointment over the proceedings. Jonathon Miller, managing director of Kraken’s Australian operations, commented: “We have been attempting to constructively engage with ASIC on this matter for some time to ensure our product offering, as an AUSTRAC-registered Digital Currency Exchange, remains compliant. We are therefore both surprised and disappointed to have received today’s enforcement action.”

Related Companies

Kraken

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

DeFi
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk[Upcoming Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk

Trending

Related News
SEC predicts further crypto charges as enforcement battle continues
/regulation

SEC predicts further crypto charges as enforcement battle continues

FTX sues Bankman-Fried’s parents over misappropriated funds
/crime

FTX sues Bankman-Fried’s parents over misappropriated funds

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Swift challenger RevTag

  2. Sibos 2023: Swift announces Wise partnership

  3. International students using fintech to receive foreign money transfers - Revolut

  4. Sibos 2023: Wise and Swift move to put hero-villain narrative to bed

  5. Mastercard and Saxo Bank team up for open banking account feature

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023