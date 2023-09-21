Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Financial inclusion Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sibos 2023: What will a digital euro look like?

Sibos 2023: What will a digital euro look like?

As the digital euro project comes to the end of its investigation phase, Ulrich Bindseil and Evelien Witlox from the European Central Bank provided the Sibos audience with an update on the progress made so far and what comes next.

While a final decision on issuing a digital euro has yet to be made, the ECB has been busy investigating options ahead of a potential launch, which would come in 2026 at the earliest.

Cash may still dominate payment volumes in Europe but a long trend of decline accelerated during the pandemic. Bindseil stressed that ”cash is our baby” and that the bank will work to ensure its continued existence.

However, with cash usage going down, there is a need to move to preserve central bank money. A digital euro is about preserving that system - not about revolutionising money.
Bindseil also sought to provide reassurance on a digital euro’s impact on financial stability.

“The excessive use of the digital euro as a form of investment and the associated risk of sudden large shifts from bank deposits to the digital euro should be avoided,” says an ECB report.

This means that there will be a limit on individual holdings while the distribution model will be based on supervised intermediaries.

Bindseil acknowledged that privacy is a major concern for many and said that the ECB has no interest in seeing or storing users’ private information.

Witlox noted that a digital euro would also have an offline component that would let payments be executed at close range without the need for third party validation - like cash.

As the ECB closes in on a decision on whether to move to the next stage of development, Willox said that a key consideration is whether a digital euro makes life easier for Europeans by providing a harmonised way to pay.

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Financial inclusion Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Swift challenger RevTag

  2. Sibos 2023: Swift announces Wise partnership

  3. European banks join forces on new fraud fighting tool for instant payments

  4. Capgemini World Payments Report: Non-cash transactions to reach 1.3 trillion

  5. International students using fintech to receive foreign money transfers - Revolut

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023