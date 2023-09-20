Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC makes $1billion available for climate tech companies

HSBC makes $1billion available for climate tech companies

HSBC has announced that it plans to offer $1bn of financing to early-stage climate tech companies around the world.

The financing is expected to support high-potential climate technology companies creating solutions including EV charging, battery storage, sustainable food and agriculture, and carbon removal technologies.

This announcement comes after the launch of HSBC Innovation Banking and of HSBC Asset Management's Climate Tech Venture Capital strategy.

Barry O’Byrne, CEO of global commercial banking at HSBC said: “Access to finance is critical for early-stage climate tech companies to create and scale real-world solutions. We are already working with some of the most exciting companies at the forefront of climate tech, from seed to global scale-up. With HSBC’s global reach, in-house climate tech expertise, and newly launched Innovation Banking proposition, we can offer these pioneer companies unrivalled support.”

HSBC reports it is seeking to deepen its support for the ecosystem of climate tech innovation, aiming to enable these critical technologies to reach the market more quickly at scale.

 

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale[New Impact Study] Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Trending

Trending

  1. Sibos 2023: Swift announces Wise partnership

  2. Revolut launches Swift challenger RevTag

  3. SBI extends Ripple XRP to new remittance corridors

  4. European banks join forces on new fraud fighting tool for instant payments

  5. Capgemini World Payments Report: Non-cash transactions to reach 1.3 trillion

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023