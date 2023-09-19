Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard Saxo Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard and Saxo Bank team up for open banking account feature

Mastercard and Saxo Bank team up for open banking account feature

Mastercard and Saxo Bank have announced a partnership to facilitate open banking payments into customer’s investment accounts.

The partnership will allow users of Saxo Bank’s investment platform to transfer funds into their accounts using Mastercard’s open banking technology. The new feature no longer requires customers to log into a separate bank account to manually transfer funds into their investment accounts.

The feature is already live in Denmark, having already improved customer experience with 20% new funds pouring in when customers make transactions to their investment accounts through open banking. The next step is to launch the open banking service in European markets.

Camilla Dahl Hansen, global chief experience officer at Saxo Bank stated: “We’re thrilled to already see positive impact on our customers’ experience as a result of our partnership with Mastercard and we’re eager to explore more opportunities to innovate financial services experiences that can have a real impact for our growing client base and make it easier for them to become invested.”

Bart Willaert, executive vice president of international open banking at Mastercard, added: “Through our partnership with Saxo Bank, we’re enabling simple, safe financial experiences for their customers powered by our open banking technology and leveraging the breadth of our global network to facilitate the bank’s expansion into new markets.”

Mastercard recently also collaborated with UK-based fintech Paysend to facilitate cross-border payments for small businesses.

Related Companies

Mastercard Saxo Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Trending

Trending

  1. Visa launches global cross-border money movement package

  2. Sibos 2023: Swift announces Wise partnership

  3. Swift begins beta tests of CBDC connector

  4. SBI extends Ripple XRP to new remittance corridors

  5. European banks join forces on new fraud fighting tool for instant payments

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023