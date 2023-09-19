Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Swift HSBC NatWest Visa Chainalysis Ripple Zumo

Lead Channel

Sibos

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sibos 2023: Zumo releases Digital Assets 2023 report

Sibos 2023: Zumo releases Digital Assets 2023 report

The insights report is the first to comprehensively survey and analyse the emerging areas of opportunity within the global digital asset ecosystem from an enterprise perspective.

The B2B digital assets infrastructure Zumo has unveiled its Digital Assets 2023: Identifying the opportunities across the enterprise landscape report at Sibos 2023 in Toronto. The report draws on fresh insights from financial services giants such as HSBC, NatWest and Visa.

Additional contributors include noted blockchain innovators Ripple and Chainalysis, as well as Sibos organiser Swift, who has previously collaborated with its global community to test how financial institutions can interoperate with the multitude of blockchain networks emerging around the world.

Digital Assets 2023 traces the evolution of blockchain from an enterprise perspective, identifying four turning points characteristic of a progressive broadening in digital asset applications and participants, from the Bitcoin big bang moment (blockchain 1.0) through to the first 'enterprise' era (blockchain 4.0). Based on this context, the report constructs a fresh enterprise ecosystem map distinguishing consumer and institutionally-facing solutions, and investment versus applied use cases.

Daniel Taylor, author of the report and Zumo’s research and policy lead, commented: “Today is the first truly ‘enterprise’ era, in which non-crypto businesses have access to, and are active across, all four quadrants of digital asset opportunity: consumer, institutional, application and investment. Our report practically distils and synthesises those emerging opportunities based on a big-picture understanding of the digital asset and blockchain ecosystem.”

Related Companies

Swift HSBC NatWest Visa Chainalysis Ripple Zumo

Lead Channel

Sibos

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Trending

Related News
Sibos 2023: What’s next for low-value cross-border payments?
/sibos

Sibos 2023: What’s next for low-value cross-border payments?

Sibos 2023: Is the future of payments digital and instant?
/payments

Sibos 2023: Is the future of payments digital and instant?

Trending

  1. Visa launches global cross-border money movement package

  2. Sibos 2023: Swift announces Wise partnership

  3. Swift begins beta tests of CBDC connector

  4. SBI extends Ripple XRP to new remittance corridors

  5. European banks join forces on new fraud fighting tool for instant payments

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023