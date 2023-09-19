Sibos 2023: Zumo releases Digital Assets 2023 report

The insights report is the first to comprehensively survey and analyse the emerging areas of opportunity within the global digital asset ecosystem from an enterprise perspective.

The B2B digital assets infrastructure Zumo has unveiled its Digital Assets 2023: Identifying the opportunities across the enterprise landscape report at Sibos 2023 in Toronto. The report draws on fresh insights from financial services giants such as HSBC, NatWest and Visa.



Additional contributors include noted blockchain innovators Ripple and Chainalysis, as well as Sibos organiser Swift, who has previously collaborated with its global community to test how financial institutions can interoperate with the multitude of blockchain networks emerging around the world.



Digital Assets 2023 traces the evolution of blockchain from an enterprise perspective, identifying four turning points characteristic of a progressive broadening in digital asset applications and participants, from the Bitcoin big bang moment (blockchain 1.0) through to the first 'enterprise' era (blockchain 4.0). Based on this context, the report constructs a fresh enterprise ecosystem map distinguishing consumer and institutionally-facing solutions, and investment versus applied use cases.



Daniel Taylor, author of the report and Zumo’s research and policy lead, commented: “Today is the first truly ‘enterprise’ era, in which non-crypto businesses have access to, and are active across, all four quadrants of digital asset opportunity: consumer, institutional, application and investment. Our report practically distils and synthesises those emerging opportunities based on a big-picture understanding of the digital asset and blockchain ecosystem.”