Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

CredoLab

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Credolab partners with Circulo de Credito for credit-scoring solutions

Credolab partners with Circulo de Credito for credit-scoring solutions

Credolab has partnered with Circulo de Credito to bring more financial inclusion in Mexico by providing credit, risk, and fraud scoring solutions.

 Credolab uses machine learning algorithms to detect more than 10 million behavioural patterns, such as battery usage and the most frequently downloaded app category. So far, this has made credit and financial institutions accessible to over 20 million Mexicans, to make 200 million credit decisions. The company's toolkit is already in use for over 200 corporate clients across 9 verticals in 38 markets, who have seen results like a 22% drop in fraud costs and up to a 32% increase in approval rate.

Circulo de Credito will exclusively offer credolab’s Digital Behaviour Analysis Solution through its API marketplace. This solution includes behavioural insights about risk and fraud, available for over 3,500 B2B clients, including banks, retailers, and fintechs. With credolab's SDK, Circulo de Credito can deliver to their B2B clients stronger predictive power, improving the risk and fraud assessment of any borrower’s likelihood to default, even thin-files, gig-economy workers, millennials, small businesses and unbanked.

Peter Barcak, CEO of credolab, commented: "The lack of predictive data is still one of the main pain points of any financial institution. What we do at credolab is help to make proper decisions and generate highly accurate risk portraits for previously ignored potential borrowers by using a previously untapped source of new data – the smartphone. Partnership with Circulo de Credito allows us to promote a greater scope of financial inclusion in Mexico by helping lenders understand their clients better.”

Juan Manuel Ruiz Palmieri, CEO Circulo de Credito, added: "Being the most innovative Credit Bureau in LATAM, our primary objective is to promote financial well-being and foster trust between lenders and their beneficiaries. By partnering with credolab, we are able to extend our assistance to more companies and individuals, empowering them to understand crucial financial information, which in turn will help them achieve their economic and financial goals.”

Related Companies

CredoLab

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Keeping pace with customer experience demands during cloud migration[New Report] Keeping pace with customer experience demands during cloud migration

Trending

Trending

  1. Visa launches global cross-border money movement package

  2. Natwest debuts payment links for open banking payments

  3. Swift begins beta tests of CBDC connector

  4. SBI extends Ripple XRP to new remittance corridors

  5. Visa invests in A2A payments platform Form3

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023