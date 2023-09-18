Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
CRIF launches ESG audit solution Synesgy in UK

CRIF launches ESG audit solution Synesgy in UK

Digital transformation solutions provider, CRIF, will offer its ESG audit solution Synesgy to UK businesses.

Currently used by 250,000 companies in over 60 countries across the globe, including 350 banks and insurers, Synesgy helps firms to meet increasingly demanding supply chain sustainability requirements. The solution is aligned with the UN’s 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, and assists companies evaluate and improve complex scope 3 emissions by measuring and viewing the sustainability ratings of businesses they work with.

The solution allows companies to evaluate and benchmark their supply chain performance, inform procurement decisions, prevent operational and reputational risks, and boost transparency around ESG ratings.

According to EY, investments held by the UK’s biggest banks and investors emit 805 million tonnes of carbon each year, almost double the UK’s domestic emissions

On the Synesgy launche, Sara Costantini, CRIF’s regional director for the UK and Ireland, said: “Climate change is the defining challenge of our time and every one of us has to play our part in protecting the planet for future generations. For businesses this is no exception. As customers look to companies that are a force for good, it’s crucial that businesses understand both their own ESG performance and that of their entire supply chain.

“At CRIF, our objective is to help business navigate the complex world of ESG by utilising data and insights. Through this, we’re helping more businesses to put ESG at the heart of their work, and we’re empowering them to play their part in charting a path towards a more sustainable future,” explained Costantini.

