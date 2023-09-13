Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Joust

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Australian fintech Joust lays off staff as it looks for buyer

Australian fintech Joust lays off staff as it looks for buyer

Australian online home loan marketplace is looking for a potential buyer, laying off staff and restructuring its sales process.

The company says the initiatives are aimed at bolstering the company's financial health and repositioning the business in the current market.

Joust has been at the forefront of the Australian fintech landscape, empowering borrowers to secure the best home loan rates while providing mortgage brokers with tools to connect with high-quality prospects.

As part of the restructuring efforts, Joust is letting go of some key business development managers (BDMs) to create a leaner and more agile organisation that can better navigate the current difficult market conditions says Joust CEO, Carl Hammerschmidt.

"While these decisions are always difficult, we understand the importance of adapting to changing circumstances,” he says.

He emphasises that the company will continue to work with all existing supplier partners and will continue to deliver new features and services for the marketplace platform and Joust Connect products.

In addition to the restructuring, Joust is undertaking a sale process for the business and is currently in discussion with a range of potential investors and partners.

Hammerschmidt states: "We are actively exploring a sale process for the business to secure the next phase of Joust and continue our mission of helping Australians achieve their financial goals, and supporting the lending industry for growth."

Related Companies

Joust

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Trending

Trending

  1. Monzo tackles impersonation scams with new &#39;status call&#39; feature

  2. Square outage leaves sellers unable to process payments

  3. Hyundai launches in-car payment service

  4. Temenos rolls out first generative AI tool

  5. BNY Mellon launches open banking payments service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023