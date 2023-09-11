Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
Perfios

Indian SaaS fintech Perfios raises $229m

Indian SaaS fintech Perfios raises $229m

Indian B2B SaaS fintech Perfios has secured $229 million in Series D funding from private equity investor Kedaara Capital.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Perfios works with over 1000 financial institutions, helping them with their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting and monitoring processes.

Established in India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, the company will use the new funding to push into North America and Europe.

Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO, Perfios, says: "This investment will help up in strengthening the digital transformation journey of our partners, thereby powering financial inclusion and providing access to financial services to billions across the globe."

