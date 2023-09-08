BNY Mellon launches open banking payments service

BNY Mellon has teamed up with Trustly to launch an open banking-based service that makes it practical for organisations to support consumer payments directly from bank accounts.

Called Bankify, the service couples BNY Mellon's transaction payments expertise with Trustly's open banking capabilities.



It lets the bank's clients offer end-users the ability to easily make payments directly from their bank accounts as an alternative to credit or debit cards and third-party payment platforms.



The bank says it designed the offering with all consumer-to-business payment flows in mind - ranging from merchant payments to bill pay, or account and digital wallet funding.



Jennifer Barker, global head, treasury services, BNY Mellon, says: "Whether you are a merchant looking for cost-efficiencies, a biller modernising how your customers share banking data, or a brokerage firm wanting guaranteed settlement in order to offer instant use of funds during enrolment, Bankify's account linking experience and settlement guarantee are powerful tools that help an organization's top and bottom lines."