Blackhawk Network partners Visa on transition from plastic cards

Blackhawk Network (BHN) is working with Visa to move its network branded prepaid products distributed by third party retail networks from plastic to paper-based materials.

The switch will begin in the US, Canada and Australia later this year and could impact over 350 million open loop and multi-branded products produced by BHN and up to another 700 million third party cards.



The firm says that its decision will have a significant green impact while offering minimal disruption to merchants, issuers, brands, and customers.



Talbott Roche, CEO and president, BHN, says: "Our mission is to lead the prepaid and gift card industry’s shift from plastic to more sustainable and responsibly sourced materials—and we’re delivering.



"Collaborating with influential brands like Visa is helping us create a more sustainable payment card market."