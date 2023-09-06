Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Blackhawk Network partners Visa on transition from plastic cards

Blackhawk Network partners Visa on transition from plastic cards

Blackhawk Network (BHN) is working with Visa to move its network branded prepaid products distributed by third party retail networks from plastic to paper-based materials.

The switch will begin in the US, Canada and Australia later this year and could impact over 350 million open loop and multi-branded products produced by BHN and up to another 700 million third party cards.

The firm says that its decision will have a significant green impact while offering minimal disruption to merchants, issuers, brands, and customers.

Talbott Roche, CEO and president, BHN, says: "Our mission is to lead the prepaid and gift card industry’s shift from plastic to more sustainable and responsibly sourced materials—and we’re delivering.

"Collaborating with influential brands like Visa is helping us create a more sustainable payment card market."

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 06 September, 2023, 20:03Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes How depressing that in 2023 companies like BHN still think this is something they need to promote as if they move to more sustainable options that have been available for years. The story should be how much plastic has BHN continued to pollute this world instead of using alternatives those years!
