/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
Related Companies

GenTwo Digital

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Markets
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swiss B2B fintech GenTwo raises $15 million

Point72 Ventures has led a $15m Series A investment round in asset securitization fintech GenTwo.

Launched in 2018, the Swiss B2B fintech makes bankable and non-bankable assets available to investors through its proprietary securitization platform.

GenTwo already has over $3bn assets under service across more than 1,200 investment products, for 250+ clients in 26 countries.

Alternative investments like private equity, as well as asset classes like real estate, fine art and digital assets are popular on the platform

Patrick Loepfe, co-founder and chairman of GenTwo, says: "We have always been a strongly technology-focused company and have worked hard to create what we believe is a unique securitization platform that offers clients unmatched simplicity, efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With its experience in not only fintech but also AI, Point72 Ventures is the perfect partner to help us do even more."

He says the funding will be used to support international expansion and invest further in the GenTwo financial engineering platform.

GenTwo Digital

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Markets
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

