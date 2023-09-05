Swiss B2B fintech GenTwo raises $15 million

Point72 Ventures has led a $15m Series A investment round in asset securitization fintech GenTwo.

Launched in 2018, the Swiss B2B fintech makes bankable and non-bankable assets available to investors through its proprietary securitization platform.



GenTwo already has over $3bn assets under service across more than 1,200 investment products, for 250+ clients in 26 countries.



Alternative investments like private equity, as well as asset classes like real estate, fine art and digital assets are popular on the platform



Patrick Loepfe, co-founder and chairman of GenTwo, says: "We have always been a strongly technology-focused company and have worked hard to create what we believe is a unique securitization platform that offers clients unmatched simplicity, efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With its experience in not only fintech but also AI, Point72 Ventures is the perfect partner to help us do even more."



He says the funding will be used to support international expansion and invest further in the GenTwo financial engineering platform.